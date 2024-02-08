False case under POCSO Act | Madras High Court directs police to prosecute informants under the same law

February 08, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a first of its kind case, the Madras High Court has directed the police to prosecute two individuals responsible for falsely projecting a taekwondo coach as a sexual offender and getting a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh directed the Inspector of Perambalur All Women Police Station to book the duo Aravind and Pradeep under Section 22(1) of the POCSO Act for having made three minor girls lodge the false complaint against N. Dharmarajan because they had an axe to grind against him.

Section 22(1) provides for a maximum of six months of imprisonment or fine or both to those who provide false information, regarding sexual assault against children, solely with the intention to humiliate, extort, threaten or defame an individual against whom the complaint under the Act was being made.

However, Section 22(2) makes it clear that if the false complaint or false information of sexual assault had been provided by a child, then no punishment shall be imposed on such child. Therefore, the judge ordered prosecution only against the duo who had instigated the three children to lodge the false complaint.

It was while hearing a petition filed by Mr. Dharmarajan to quash the case registered against him not only under the POCSO Act but also under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 that Justice Venkatesh summoned the three alleged victims for an in-camera hearing.

“All of them categorically stated that the petitioner was a man of good nature and he never indulged in any sexual abuse with girl students who underwent taekwondo coaching under him. They all stated that one Aravind and Pradeep were instrumental in giving the false complaint against the petitioner,” the judge wrote.

“They further stated that they did not even know as to what was written in the complaint and they were merely asked to sign the complaint. They were very clear in their expressions and all these girls... clearly understood the purport of the statements that they made before the court,” the judge added.

He pointed out that the girls had made similar statements before a judicial magistrate too when their statements were recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. However, unfortunately, the petitioner had to close down his Taekwondo academy because of the false complaint, he lamented.

After quashing the case registered against the petitioner on being convinced that it had been booked on the basis of a false complaint, the judge recorded his appreciation for the sincerity and truthfulness on the part of the three girls who had immense respect for their taekwondo coach.

“These girls have virtually given a new lease of life to the petitioner who has now come out clean. He can lead his life without the taboo of being branded as a sexual offender,” he said.