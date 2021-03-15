Falling at the feet of voters

While a majority of contestants for the Assembly election have adopted conventional approaches like street-corner meetings and other forms of public campaign to garner votes, some have chosen to walk the extra mile to woo electors. DMK candidate for the Karur constituency, V. Senthil Balaji, who faces fierce competition from Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar, has been seeking votes by touching the feet of voters.

Minutes after offering prayers at the Muthalamman temple in Kodangipatti near Karur, he began his campaign on Saturday by touching the feet of every voter in Kodangipatti, Perumalpatti, Othaiyur and Paraiyur. Though some were not comfortable with the method, Mr. Balaji did not mind and moved on with his plan.