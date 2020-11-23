Fall in number of fresh cases in Madurai

23 November 2020 22:01 IST

One death reported in Madurai and Theni districts each

MADURAI/KANNIYAKUMARI

Madurai recorded 24 new COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, which took the total number of cases in the district up to 19,533. Forty-two persons were discharged from hospitals, leaving 245 active cases. The district recorded one fatality to have a total death toll of 437.

Kanniyakumari reported 20 fresh cases to mark an overall case tally of 15,553, with 133 active cases. A total of 22 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Thoothukudi added 18 cases to its total case count, which now stands at 15,574. After 22 persons were discharged, the district has 115 active cases.

Tenkasi, after continuously recording daily fresh cases in single digit for the past few days, reported 13 new cases on Monday to register a tally of 8,008. After the discharge of four persons, the number of active cases in the district stands at 67.

Similarly, 13 new cases were recorded in Dindigul too. With this, the district’s tally rose to 10,137. Fifteen persons were discharged from hospitals, and the district now has 68 active cases.

Ten persons tested positive in Virudhunagar, taking its total case count to 15,792. With 17 persons having been discharged from hospitals, the number of active cases dropped to 73. The death toll of the district remains at 225.

Theni too recorded 10 new cases, with which the district’s tally went up to 16,518. With the discharge of 12 persons, the number of active cases in the district stands at 26. One death was recorded in the district, which has now marked a death toll of 196.

Nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ramanathapuram, taking the total number of cases in the district to 6,179. Twelve persons were discharged and there are 45 active cases in the district.

Sivaganga too recorded nine new cases, which increased the district’s case count to 6,230. While 13 persons were discharged, 68 others are still under treatment.

Tirunelveli added seven fresh cases, which took the district’s infection tally up to 14,700. After 28 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 121 active cases.