Fall in new cases in Puducherry

New COVID-19 admissions in the Union Territory dipped to under 300 in a 24-hour period on Monday after three successive days of reporting in excess of 500 cases.

Seven deaths raised the toll to 228. Puducherry recorded six deaths and Karaikal one. The patients including a woman, were in the 57 to 87 age-group.

Of the 291 new cases detected from testing 1,074 samples, 261 were in Puducherry, 22 in Karaikal, one in the Yanam region and seven in Mahe.

The overall tally stood at 14,411, active cases at 4,849 and patients recovered and discharged at 9,334, including 366 who were discharged in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate is 1.58% and recovery rate 64.77%.

According to S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, 2,478 patients were admitted in hospitals and 2,371 were in home quarantine. Of the patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, 2,259 are in the Puducherry, 67 in Karaikal, 130 in Yanam and 22 in Mahe. The distribution of cases in home isolation is 2,071 in Puducherry, 156 in Karaikal and 144 in Yanam.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao visited the Government General Hospital in Yanam and Mettacuru Covid Centre and evaluated feedback from patients on treatment facilities. He instructed officials to undertake necessary measures to control the COVID-19 situation.