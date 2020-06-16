Fake RSS Twitter handle: FIR registered

Following a complaint of an online impersonation, the Karaikudi North Police Station in Sivaganga district has registered a case under Section 66 of IT Act and 505 (2) of IPC, among others, on Tuesday.
Police said that an RSS state-level functionary had lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Rohith Nathan, who directed the local police to register a case.
The complaint was that controversial tweets were being posted from the fake Twitter handle in the name of RSS. Some of the tweets were slanderous in nature and were on sub-judice issues within the Central Government’s Armed Police Force, the complaint stated.
A senior police officer alleged that the handle appears to be in collusion with other proxies of CAPF officers in a larger conspiracy attempting to incite disaffection and mutiny in the disciplined forces. “Whether any external agencies were involved in creating such a conspiracy is also being explored. We have sought certain inputs from Twitter India. As and when they are given, we will proceed further in the case,” the officer added.
