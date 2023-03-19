HamberMenu
Fake notification from Teachers Recruitment Board in Tamil Nadu circulated on social media

Higher Education Secretary says no such notification had been issued by the department

March 19, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A 47-page fake notification in the name of the Teachers Recruitment Board calling for applicants for 4,136 assistant professor vacancies in government arts and science colleges and Colleges of Education in Tamil Nadu did the rounds on social media on Sunday. It was also shared widely by senior university officials as well.

The unsigned notification called for applications for “Direct recruitment from eligible candidates for the post of assistant professors in Tamil Nadu Collegiate Educational Service for government arts and science colleges and Colleges of Education for the year 2023-2024 only through online mode up to 5 p.m. on May 14.”

It also gave a detailed list of the vacancies in colleges.

However, later in the day Higher Education Secretary D. Karthikeyan clarified that no such notification had been issued by the department, and put to rest the confusion saying: “It will take couple of weeks for TRB and HE (Higher Education Department) to publish the notification.”

The TRB has also lodged a police complaint, the official added.

