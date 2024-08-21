GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fake NCC camp sexual assault: T.N. CM Stalin orders constitution of Special Investigation Team

Mr. Stalin directed expeditious investigation of the case to be completed within 15 days

Updated - August 21, 2024 03:51 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 03:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai on Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a meeting with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government in Chennai on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the case of sexual assault on students by fake NCC trainers in a private school at Bargur in Krishnagiri district.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Chief Secretary N. Muruganandham, Director General of Police/Head of Police Force Shankar Jiwal, and other senior officials of the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday. According to a press release, Inspector General of Police (Establishment) K. Bhavaneeswari will head the SIT, which will probe into the case registered at Bargur All Women Police Station under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police had already arrested five out of six fake NCC trainers who were involved in the sexual assault and four persons of the school management for hushing up the crime.

It has come to light that the arrested fake NCC trainers had also conducted training camps in some schools and colleges. Investigations are underway to find if they were involved in any crime in those institutions, said the press release.

Further, the Chief Minister also ordered the formation of an eight-member Multi-Disciplinary Team (MDT) headed by Jayashree Muralidharan, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, with a mandate to take necessary measures for the welfare of the victims and their parents, investigate circumstances that led to this incident and to make suitable recommendations to prevent such incidents in future. Officials from Social Defence, School Education and Police Departments, Psychiatrists, and Child Welfare Committee members were also part of the MDT.

Mr. Stalin directed expeditious investigation of the case to be completed within 15 days and file the charge sheet within 60 days.

