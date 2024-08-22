Fake NCC camp sexual assault: Panel to extend psychosocial support, submit recommendations

The multi-disciplinary team (MDT) constituted by the Tamil Nadu government over the recent sexual assault of a minor in Krishnagiri district would extend psychosocial support to the survivor and also submit recommendations to strengthen preventive measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the terms of reference of the MDT, its functions would be on four fronts – psychosocial support, coordination, reporting, and prevention and awareness, an official told The Hindu. The MDT has senior officials from the Social Welfare Department, police personnel, and child rights activists.

The team would provide immediate and ongoing psychosocial support and counselling to the child survivors, their families, other children in the school, their families, and the school staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would assess the psychological and emotional impact of the incident on the child survivors and other students, and further develop and implement a support plan to address the trauma to assist in the recovery process.

The team would also coordinate with local authorities, NGOs, and other stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive response to the incident. It would coordinate with law enforcement, Child Welfare Committees, and judicial authorities to ensure adherence to legal procedures and protection of the child survivors’ rights.

The MDT would prepare and submit a detailed report of the support and redress activities, including findings, recommendations, and any proposed actions. It would also monitor and review the implementation of recommendations and support measures.

It would submit its recommendations for strengthening preventive measures and awareness programmes to prevent sexual offences against children and propose strategies for improving the redress and support systems available to child survivors of sexual offences and other affected individuals.

The State government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the MDT following the case of sexual assault of a minor by a man, who claimed to provide training for NCC at Bargur in Krishnagiri district earlier this week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.