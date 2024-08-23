Fake NCC camp rape case: Main accused dies in hospital days after suicide attempt

The person accused of raping a school girl in a fake NCC camp has died allegedly by suicide at the Salem government medical college hospital in the early hours of Friday (August 23, 2024).

The accused, Sivaraman, who was arrested early Monday morning on August 19, was brought to the Government medical college hospital in Krishnagiri with a fractured leg reportedly from a fall in his bid to escape from the police.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said that during the first few hours of medical examination, Sivaraman had testified to attempting to take his own life on August 17 and 18 after the police had begun searching for him.

“The doctors did blood tests and other tests and that was when he revealed that he had [attempted suicide] two days before. Since it would have required dialysis, he was transferred to Salem government medical college hospital,” said Mr. Thangadurai.

He was on dialysis and was later put on ventilator support, said the SP. Sivaraman had allegedly attempted to take his own life even a month ago, said Mr. Thangadurai. This was corroborated by local Naam Tamilar Katchi cadres.

Sivaraman was married and had three-year-old girl child.

In a separate incident, Sivaraman’s father Ashok Kumar died in an accident on Thursday night after falling from his moped in Kaveripattinam. He was returning home allegedly in an inebriated state, according to the SP.

“This was a pure accident and there is nothing to it. The family has taken the body,” said the Superintendent of Police.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.