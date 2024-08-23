GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake NCC camp rape case: Main accused dies in hospital days after suicide attempt

The accused had attempted to take his own life prior to his arrest

Updated - August 23, 2024 09:14 am IST

Published - August 23, 2024 08:41 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of Sivaraman, accused in the fake NCC camp case in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

File picture of Sivaraman, accused in the fake NCC camp case in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The person accused of raping a school girl in a fake NCC camp has died allegedly by suicide at the Salem government medical college hospital in the early hours of Friday (August 23, 2024).

The accused, Sivaraman, who was arrested early Monday morning on August 19, was brought to the Government medical college hospital in Krishnagiri with a fractured leg reportedly from a fall in his bid to escape from the police.

Fake NCC camp sexual assault: T.N. CM Stalin orders constitution of Special Investigation Team

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said that during the first few hours of medical examination, Sivaraman had testified to attempting to take his own life on August 17 and 18 after the police had begun searching for him.

“The doctors did blood tests and other tests and that was when he revealed that he had [attempted suicide] two days before. Since it would have required dialysis, he was transferred to Salem government medical college hospital,” said Mr. Thangadurai.

He was on dialysis and was later put on ventilator support, said the SP. Sivaraman had allegedly attempted to take his own life even a month ago, said Mr. Thangadurai. This was corroborated by local Naam Tamilar Katchi cadres.

Sivaraman was married and had three-year-old girl child.

In a separate incident, Sivaraman’s father Ashok Kumar died in an accident on Thursday night after falling from his moped in Kaveripattinam. He was returning home allegedly in an inebriated state, according to the SP.

“This was a pure accident and there is nothing to it. The family has taken the body,” said the Superintendent of Police.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.