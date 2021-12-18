Fake Microsoft call centre unearthed, three held

Special teams conducted searches in and around Ambattur

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Thursday arrested three directors of iTrope Technology, alleged to be a fake call centre hosting Microsoft services.

On a complaint lodged by Microsoft India Pvt. Ltd., the agency launched a preliminary inquiry which brought out prima facie offence. The CB-CID’s Cyber Crime Cell registered a case and special teams conducted searches at various places in and around Ambattur, including at iTrope Technology.

Vivek, Mohamed Umar and Rajesh Philomon, directors of iTrope Technologies, and their team cheated people from all over the world by running a fake call centre and hosting websites that were shown to offer Microsoft services and that carried toll-free numbers to contact them. They induced the users to believe that they were associated with Microsoft and convinced them to install applications that gave them remote access to their computer systems, the CB-CID said in a release.

Using remote access, the accused misrepresented the normal system output as signs of problems and offered services to rectify them and then coerced the users into paying for the services.