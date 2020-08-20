Fake IMFL blending unit busted near Tindivanam, five held

VILLUPURAM

20 August 2020 12:52 IST

Police seized 2,100 spurious liquor bottles and 120 litres of illicit distilled arrack

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of the police on Thursday busted a fake Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) unit and arrested five persons in Thenpasiyar near Tindivanam in Villupuram district.

The arrested were identified as K. Ezhumalai, 45, S. Anbu, 26, S. Veerappan, 35, R. Ananth, 32 and M. Narayanan, 31, residents of Kenipattu.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by PEW Sub-Inspector N. Azhagiri raided Thenpasiyar and busted the fake blending unit functioning from a pick-up van.

The team seized 2,100 spurious liquor bottles of 180 ml each, 1,000 holograms, bottle caps, side labels, a bottling machine and 120 litres of illicit distilled arrack.

Police suspect that the spurious liquor was being distributed through a network of bootleggers in the district. The contraband and pick-up van were seized and the accused arrested. A case has been registered.