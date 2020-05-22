Fake Facebook account of Madurai Police Commissioner found

Commissioner of Police, S. Davidson Devasirvatham, said that people using such fake account could try to lure gullible people with some false promises.

Madurai

22 May 2020 15:50 IST

Davidson Devasirvatham has asked cyber crime police to probe the matter

Senior IPS officer and Madurai City Police Commissioner Davidson Devasirvatham has asked the cyber crime police to probe into a fake Facebook account created in his name.

“I came to know, through my friend, about a fake account in Facebook, identical to my original account with the same photographs. Only when he tried to recall over a phone conversation about a chat he had through the Facebook messenger, I realised that it was a fake acccount,” Mr. Davidson said.

A similar fake account has also emerged for another senior IPS officer, he added.

Mr. Devasirvatham has warned people about such fake identity being created in others’ name on Facebook.

In his Facebook page, the Additional Director General of Police has said that it was not enough to frequently change passwords of the social media account. “But you should also keep checking whether there were any new identity similar or identical to your original account with your photographs,” he said.

He said that people using such fake account could try to lure gullible people with some false promises.

Cyber criminals, after creating a fake account, would try to send a friend request to people already in the friends’ list of the original account holder. “When the friends take the fake account for your second account and confirm the friend request, the criminals could upload some objectional photographs through the fake account,” the Commissioner warned.

He has appealed to people to post a message warning their Facebook friends against accepting a second friend request from them.