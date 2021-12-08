Fake entries were technical errors: Minister

Chennai

‘Have called for inquiry into such incidents’

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday denied that fake entries had been made in Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 vaccination data.

The Minister said the State’s vaccination coverage stood close to 7.5 crore, and it was common for one or two “technical errors” to creep in. “In Kancheepuram, we came across two to three such issues, and we found that they were due to technical errors made by the temporary staff. There is no need to register an unvaccinated person as vaccinated. We have asked for an inquiry into these incidents,” he said. An officer has been appointed in each district through the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to rectify errors in vaccination certificates, he said. If anyone deliberately makes wrong entries, action will be taken against them, he said, adding that, however, there was no chance such things would happen.

The Hindu reported that several fake entries had crept into the COVID-19 vaccination data, as healthcare workers had “unrealistic vaccination targets”.

