HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Faith helps transplant patient lead normal life

August 11, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A six-month-old baby has brought happiness not just to the family, but also to doctors at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, reaffirming their faith in hope and love.  

The baby’s father, P. Nithyanandam, underwent heart transplant seven years ago at the hospital. The transplant was done by S. Thanikachalam, chairman, Cardiac Care Centre and T. Periasamy, a transplant cardio thoracic surgeon. 

Mr. Nithyanandam fell in love with Ms. Vinitha from his neighbouring village near Palur in Cuddalore district. The two used to travel by the same bus.

However, in 2015, Mr. Nithyanandham, who was 21 then, had bouts of fever and vomiting. He was diagnosed with severe heart disease and six months later he received the heart of a brain-dead person at SRU.  

Ms. Vinitha stood by him through the strenuous period and married him despite opposition from both their families. Mr. Nithyanandam now works as a supervisor in a pharmaceutical company and is on immune suppression drugs. He is an avid cricket and volleyball player as well.  

Ms. Vinitha said the “firm belief that he would not have deserted me if I had a similar disease” prompted her to marry him. 

Related Topics

health / private health care / Cardiology / Chennai

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.