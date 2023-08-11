Faith helps transplant patient lead normal life

August 11, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

A six-month-old baby has brought happiness not just to the family, but also to doctors at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, reaffirming their faith in hope and love.

The baby’s father, P. Nithyanandam, underwent heart transplant seven years ago at the hospital. The transplant was done by S. Thanikachalam, chairman, Cardiac Care Centre and T. Periasamy, a transplant cardio thoracic surgeon.

Mr. Nithyanandam fell in love with Ms. Vinitha from his neighbouring village near Palur in Cuddalore district. The two used to travel by the same bus.

However, in 2015, Mr. Nithyanandham, who was 21 then, had bouts of fever and vomiting. He was diagnosed with severe heart disease and six months later he received the heart of a brain-dead person at SRU.

Ms. Vinitha stood by him through the strenuous period and married him despite opposition from both their families. Mr. Nithyanandam now works as a supervisor in a pharmaceutical company and is on immune suppression drugs. He is an avid cricket and volleyball player as well.

Ms. Vinitha said the “firm belief that he would not have deserted me if I had a similar disease” prompted her to marry him.