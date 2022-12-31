Fair price shops to issue separate receipt for grain supplied under NFSA for two categories of cardholders

December 31, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Civil Supplies department has decided to implement a new procedure for rice distribution in respect of sections of cardholders belonging to priority household (PHH) and Antyoadaya Anna Yojana (AAY) with immediate effect.

This follows the advice of the Central Food and Public Distribution department which has called upon the State governments to distinguish, at the time of distribution of food grains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), between the entitlements under the NFSA and those of any State scheme.

The distinction has to be made in the form of an exclusive receipt for distribution of the grain under the NFSA and another separate receipt for the State scheme or any quantity given over and above the stipulations of the Act.

The Central communication has been issued in the light of the decision to allocate food grains free of cost to States under the NFSA. The law covers only two categories of ration card holders - PHH and AAY.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, a ration card, having two adults, is entitled to get 16 kg of rice whereas, under the NFSA, the entitlement is only 10 kg at the rate of 5 kg per person per month. Likewise, a single-member ration cardholder can have 12 kg of rice even though the law permits only five kg. Such a variation prevails up to those ration cards which have three persons. It is in respect of such cases that separate receipts will be issued, for which separate biometric authentication will have to be done.