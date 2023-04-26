Fair price shops in T.N. likely to begin selling cooking gas cylinders

April 26, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department is mulling over a proposal to make available, cooking gas cylinders at fair price shops. The Department already sells 5kg and 10kg free trade licence (FTL) cylinders belonging to the three State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) through its supermarkets, including Tamil Nadu Urban Cooperative Societies (TUCS).

Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, J. Radhakrishnan said that they were still in the initial stages of discussion with OMC representatives for this proposal. "It would be possible to sell more cylinders if they are made available at fair price shops as well. We have a network of around 35,000 shops. This would be an additional facility that we can provide at these outlets," he said. "We are also looking at the possibility of existing customers picking up their cylinders from fair price shops, especially in remote and rural areas. The empty cylinders could then be sent to the respective agency," he added.

The Department has worked to get ISO certification for over 5,000 shops last year. This year, 5,000 more will be upgraded and the department would get certificates for these too. As part of the upgrading, shops are painted, better storage facilities are provided, drinking water and toilets are made available for staff as well as consumers, and the overall ambience is made more pleasant.

To ensure that customers are kept happy with the facilities, training is also being imparted to staff to be helpful to the customers.

