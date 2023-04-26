HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fair price shops in T.N. likely to begin selling cooking gas cylinders

Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, J. Radhakrishnan said the Department is in the initial stages of discussion with oil and marketing companies for this; T.N. has a network of 35,000 fair price shops and the proposal, if implemented would help customers especially those in rural and remote areas, he said

April 26, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department is mulling over a proposal to make available, cooking gas cylinders at fair price shops. The Department already sells 5kg and 10kg free trade licence (FTL) cylinders belonging to the three State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) through its supermarkets, including Tamil Nadu Urban Cooperative Societies (TUCS).

Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, J. Radhakrishnan said that they were still in the initial stages of discussion with OMC representatives for this proposal. "It would be possible to sell more cylinders if they are made available at fair price shops as well. We have a network of around 35,000 shops. This would be an additional facility that we can provide at these outlets," he said. "We are also looking at the possibility of existing customers picking up their cylinders from fair price shops, especially in remote and rural areas. The empty cylinders could then be sent to the respective agency," he added.

The Department has worked to get ISO certification for over 5,000 shops last year. This year, 5,000 more will be upgraded and the department would get certificates for these too. As part of the upgrading, shops are painted, better storage facilities are provided, drinking water and toilets are made available for staff as well as consumers, and the overall ambience is made more pleasant.

To ensure that customers are kept happy with the facilities, training is also being imparted to staff to be helpful to the customers.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / welfare

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.