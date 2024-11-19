ADVERTISEMENT

Failure to properly desilt water channels led to inundation in paddy fields, says Vasan

Published - November 19, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday alleged that failure to properly desilt water channels in Cauvery delta districts have led to large scale inundation in paddy fields during the recent spell of rains.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said farmers in Cauvery delta districts have expressed concerns over losses incurred due to rainwater stagnation in agriculture fields, which damaged the standing paddy crops. Since water channels were not desilted properly, the rainwater continues to stagnate in the fields, causing damages to thousands of acres of Samba and Thaladi crops, he said.

He also urged the State government to enumerate crop damages and provide compensation to farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US