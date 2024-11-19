 />
Failure to properly desilt water channels led to inundation in paddy fields, says Vasan

Published - November 19, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday alleged that failure to properly desilt water channels in Cauvery delta districts have led to large scale inundation in paddy fields during the recent spell of rains.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said farmers in Cauvery delta districts have expressed concerns over losses incurred due to rainwater stagnation in agriculture fields, which damaged the standing paddy crops. Since water channels were not desilted properly, the rainwater continues to stagnate in the fields, causing damages to thousands of acres of Samba and Thaladi crops, he said.

He also urged the State government to enumerate crop damages and provide compensation to farmers.

