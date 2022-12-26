Faeces found floating in Adi Dravidar village tank in Pudukottai, ‘wanton act‘, says police

December 26, 2022 11:40 pm | Updated December 27, 2022 12:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Faeces was found floating in an overhead tank supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidar families at Vengaivayal in the Muthukadu panchayat in Pudukottai district on Monday.

The panchayat president filed a complaint with the police in what is being seen as a “wanton act”.

Children fall sick

The incident came to light when villagers checked the tank after a few children were taken to hospital as they complained of uneasiness after drinking water a couple of days ago.

The villagers were apparently told at the hospital that water contamination could be the cause. Following this, a section of residents climbed the overhead tank only to find the faecal matter floating inside. They alerted revenue officials.

The Block Development Officer of Annavasal, Anandan; Kulathur Tahsildar S. Sakthivelu; and police personnel from the Vellanur station visited Vengaivayal for an inspection. The CPI(M) MLA for Gandharvakottai also visited the village.

Temporary relief

The contaminated water was drained from the nearly 10,000-litre tank, which was cleaned up twice with chlorine powder. As a temporary measure, a plastic tank was filled with drinking water to supply to the villagers, an official said, adding that the incident appeared to be an “wanton act”.

Another official said water would be filled in the overhead tank and supplied to the villagers only after a sample was sent to determine whether it was free of contamination.

Police sources said a complaint was filed by the Muthukadu panchayat president at the Vellanur station and the matter was under investigation.

Congress leader seeks action

Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to deal firmly with those who contaminated the water. Cases should be filed against them under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a statement, he said it was shocking that even after 75 years of independence there were people who could commit such an inhuman act.

“This is unacceptable. The incident has invoked anxiety. Because of this act, the people of the area have experienced vomiting and some have fainted,” he added.