Faculty member debarred from university bodies for a year

June 19, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Madras has debarred a faculty member from Pachaiyappa’s College from the Senate and Academic Council, the statutory bodies of the university, for one year for “indulging in the staging of dharna and raising slogans against the university” on September 14, 2022. 

In a communication issued on June 16, the university Registrar said the university had constituted a disciplinary action committee to inquire into the act of faculty member R. Saravanan, an assistant professor in the Department of History. The committee submitted its report, which was approved by the Syndicate in its meeting on April 25. 

The punishment will be effective from the date of the official communication. The report was found that he indulged in sloganeering and protest “without permission and thereby tarnished the image, name, and fame of the university,” the official communication said.

