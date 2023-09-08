Faculty associations oppose Governor’s move on V-C search committees for three universities

September 08, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

At least three organisations representing working and retired faculty members of various higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu have separately issued statements, condemning Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi for unilaterally constituting “search-cum-selection” committees for filling the posts of Vice-Chancellors in three State universities.

The Joint Action Council of College Teachers (JAC), Tamil Nadu, which is a confederation of three organisations — MUTA (Madurai Kamarajar, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers Association), AUT (Association of University Teachers) and TNGCTA ( Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers Association), said the Governor’s move was tantamount to appropriating the power of the State Assembly.

The Tamil Nadu government has officially opposed the Governor’s action of constituting the committees for the three universities — Bharathiar University, University of Madras, and the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University. In a statement, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said Governor did not have the powers to do so.

Echoing similar views, JAC, Tamil Nadu, said every university was governed by their respective Acts and only the State government was empowered to release orders regarding the constitution of the committees. Alleging that higher education has of late become a playground for political ideologies, it demanded the withdrawal of Governor’s notification.

The Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association (TANRECTA), said while the Governor, in his unilateral notification, has included a nominee of University Grants Commission’s Chairman as fourth member in the committees, the 2018 UGC regulations, which demand such an inclusion, were not yet adopted by the Tamil Nadu government.

It argued that the Supreme Court in a case related to a former Vice-Chancellor of Madurai Kamaraj University had held in 2015 that UGC regulations were directory and not mandatory. It said the Governor’s action was an infringement on the State government’s autonomy and higher education had consequently become the casualty, in an avoidable exercise.

Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam, a Madurai-based organisation fighting for issues in higher education, alleged that by constituting the committees with four members, the Governor, in effect, wanted to be the ultimate deciding authority on who become the Vice-Chancellors.

It asked if the Governor was keen on adhering to UGC regulations, why has he not said anything about the minimum salary of ₹57,500 to be paid to guest lecturers in colleges as per UGC norms. Alleging that the Governor’s action was in violation of existing laws and against people’s will expressed through the State Assembly, it urged him to withdraw the move.

