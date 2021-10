Chennai

13 October 2021 01:21 IST

The renewal of factory licence for 2022 is to be done on or before October 31, according to a release from the office of Industrial Safety and Health, here. All the registered factory managements situated in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts should renew their factory licence only online at https://dish.tn.gov.in.

Advertising

Advertising