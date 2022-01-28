Tamil Nadu

Fact finding committee formed

The Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) has formed a fact finding committee to conduct an inquiry into the Ariyalur Class XII student incident.

They will be meeting the family members of the student, Department of School Education officials, school authorities, the student’s classmates and the local government representatives and then submit a report.

The TNCRW in a statement said those who want to share information about the incident can reach the committee on 8056053710 or email factfinding.tncrw@gmail.com


