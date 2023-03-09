ADVERTISEMENT

Fact check: This clip of crowded train doesn’t show migrant exodus from Tamil Nadu

March 09, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The truth behind the viral video claiming ‘exodus of migrant workers‘

Anirudh Parthasarathy

A screenshot from the misleading video.

Amid the furore over fake social media posts alleging attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, a video purporting to show a train teeming with migrants bound for their home State is being shared on Facebook.

Archived link here.

The clip shows passengers clinging on to the doors and windows of a packed train. It is captioned “Tamilnadu to Bihar”, implying that it shows Bihari migrants leaving Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu found the post to be misleading, as the train was not travelling from Tamil Nadu to Bihar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Fact check: Fake posts fuel safety fears among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

While analysing the video, we took a screenshot of the coach carrying the nameboard of the train.

The train featured in the video was Palamu Express, which does not ply between Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With some help from InVID’s image editing tools, we found that the train in question was Palamu Express, which plies between Barkakana Junction in Jharkhand and Patna Junction in Bihar.

Hence, it is clear that the clip does not show a migrant exodus from Tamil Nadu.

Fact check: misleading

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US