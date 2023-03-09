Fact check: This clip of crowded train doesn’t show migrant exodus from Tamil Nadu

March 09, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Amid the furore over fake social media posts alleging attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, a video purporting to show a train teeming with migrants bound for their home State is being shared on Facebook.

Archived link here.

The clip shows passengers clinging on to the doors and windows of a packed train. It is captioned “Tamilnadu to Bihar”, implying that it shows Bihari migrants leaving Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu found the post to be misleading, as the train was not travelling from Tamil Nadu to Bihar.

While analysing the video, we took a screenshot of the coach carrying the nameboard of the train.

With some help from InVID’s image editing tools, we found that the train in question was Palamu Express, which plies between Barkakana Junction in Jharkhand and Patna Junction in Bihar.

Hence, it is clear that the clip does not show a migrant exodus from Tamil Nadu.

Fact check: misleading