HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fact check: This clip of crowded train doesn’t show migrant exodus from Tamil Nadu

The truth behind the viral video claiming ‘exodus of migrant workers‘

March 09, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Anirudh Parthasarathy
A screenshot from the misleading video.

A screenshot from the misleading video.

Amid the furore over fake social media posts alleging attacks on migrant labourers in Tamil Nadu, a video purporting to show a train teeming with migrants bound for their home State is being shared on Facebook.

Archived link here.

The clip shows passengers clinging on to the doors and windows of a packed train. It is captioned “Tamilnadu to Bihar”, implying that it shows Bihari migrants leaving Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu found the post to be misleading, as the train was not travelling from Tamil Nadu to Bihar.

ALSO READ
Fact check: Fake posts fuel safety fears among migrant workers in Tamil Nadu

While analysing the video, we took a screenshot of the coach carrying the nameboard of the train.

The train featured in the video was Palamu Express, which does not ply between Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

The train featured in the video was Palamu Express, which does not ply between Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With some help from InVID’s image editing tools, we found that the train in question was Palamu Express, which plies between Barkakana Junction in Jharkhand and Patna Junction in Bihar.

Hence, it is clear that the clip does not show a migrant exodus from Tamil Nadu.

Fact check: misleading

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Bihar / migration / Fact Check

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.