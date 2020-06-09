Tamil Nadu

Faceless assessment to promote business

Turant Suvidha Kendra, a dedicated cell to help the trading community complete formalities for ushering in faceless assessment, was inaugurated by Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Zone, Vasa Seshagiri Rao, on Monday. The initiative has been launched in Chennai and Bengaluru customs zones and will be expanded to airports, ports and inland container depots by the end of the year, said a release.

It will be functional at the first floor of Customs House and an assistant commissioner of customs, superintendent and an examining officer will handle it.

The aim of this assessment is to have anonymity, transparency and uniformity in assessment practices, the release said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:06:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/faceless-assessment-to-promote-business/article31782781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY