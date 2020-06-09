Faceless assessment to promote business

Turant Suvidha Kendra, a dedicated cell to help the trading community complete formalities for ushering in faceless assessment, was inaugurated by Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai Zone, Vasa Seshagiri Rao, on Monday. The initiative has been launched in Chennai and Bengaluru customs zones and will be expanded to airports, ports and inland container depots by the end of the year, said a release.

It will be functional at the first floor of Customs House and an assistant commissioner of customs, superintendent and an examining officer will handle it.

The aim of this assessment is to have anonymity, transparency and uniformity in assessment practices, the release said.