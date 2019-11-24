Face of democracy blackened in Maharashtra, says Stalin

Responding to the political developments in Maharashtra, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the face of democracy had been blackened in the State.

“How to describe the disgusting political development? Is it indecency or repulsive?” he said in a tweet. “Terming it a murder of democracy would not even be sufficient,” he added.

“Legal principles and political morality today stand defeated at the hands of opportunist politics,” Mr. Stalin said.

He alleged that the country’s constitutional principles had been “thrown into the dustbin” and that the Governor of Maharashtra had been turned into a puppet. “Those who have attained power by misusing the offices of the President and the Governor, and by indirect threats of agencies, have effectively sounded the death knell for democracy,” the DMK leader said.

In Coimbatore, All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar had betrayed the Maharashtra voters’ mandate by forging an alliance with the BJP, adding that there was no basis to doubt NCP president Sharad Pawar.

‘Murder of democracy’

“The voters will not forgive or forget Mr. Ajit Pawar's betrayal or those who instigated him – Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who, in their lust for power, had stooped low,” he said.

Describing the coming together of the BJP and the NCP as a murder of democracy, Mr. Dutt said the Governor, who did not even extend the courtesy of giving time to the Opposition parties before recommending President's rule in the State, had sworn in Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as CM and Deputy CM, respectively.

“And in doing so, the Governor had also failed to check if the two parties enjoyed the support of enough MLAs. This would only lead to horse trading, Mr. Dutt said.

The Central government’s decision to withdraw Special Protection Group (SPG) cover for Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was an act of political vendetta, he alleged. “The move puts in danger the lives of the leaders whose family members [and former PMs] Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed their lives to preserve the unity of the country,” he added.

The BJP had captured power in Maharashtra through the back door by breaking the NCP and the family of its leader Sharad Pawar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said.

Addressing mediapersons, he said the BJP had stooped low to divide Mr. Pawar's family on political lines. Mr. Alagiri accused the Governor of failing to treat all parties equally, as required under a federal set-up. “The Shiv Sena asked for three days to form a government. But the Governor denied it [to them]. He initially gave Mr. Pawar 24 hours, but changed his stance later. He has given the BJP 15 days. This is the wrong approach,” he said, and alleged that such actions only reflected the autocratic approach of the BJP.