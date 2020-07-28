Ezhuva, Thiyya communities to get BC community certificates in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has included the Thiyya community in the list of Backward Classes (BC) in the State. It has also issued orders for issuing BC community certificates to the Ezhuva community throughout the State.

The two government orders, issued by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes & Minorities Welfare Department, followed the recommendations of the Committee constituted in this regard. Various representations were received for the issuance of BC certificates to Ezhuva and Thiyya communities. The views of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission were also obtained in this regard.

The Ezhuva community in Kanniyakumari district and Shencottah taluk of Tirunelveli district were included in the list of BCs in 2008 but BC certificates were not being issued in other districts, and hence the representations had been made.