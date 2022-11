Ezhilarasan to continue on as DMK students’ wing secretary

November 25, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kancheepuram MLA C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan will continue being the DMK students’ wing secretary. A release issued by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Friday said R. Rajiv Gandhi would be the president of the students’ wing. The party also appointed joint secretaries and deputy secretaries of the unit. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

