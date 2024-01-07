Eye hospital in Chennai presents surgeries in 3D mode for ophthalmologists

January 07, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 9th edition of Rajan Eye Care hospital’s conference on eye surgeries was held in the city on Sunday.

Around 350 delegates from across the country attended the 360 degree Surgical Strike, as the conference is called. “We covered every aspect of ophthalmology, cataract, glaucoma, squint, oculoplastic, retinal, and corneal transplant surgeries,” said Mohan Rajan, the hospital’s chairman and medical director.

As many as 24 faculty from across the country, besides Dr. Mohan, Sujatha Mohan and the hospital’s surgeons, performed surgeries from the hospital’s five operation theatres that delegates watched from a hotel about a km away. The surgeries were livestreamed in 3D.

The hospital had installed separate projectors in all its operation theatres and in the hotel and presented 3D robotic procedures for cataract, retina, Lasik and SMILE (small incision lenticule extraction) - a procedure that uses laser to treat astigmatism and near sightedness by reshaping cornea.

“The advantage is that knowledge sharing is better as delegates are able to appreciate the surgeries better. The delegates wore 3D goggles to watch the surgeries,” Dr. Mohan said. It was for the first time that the hospital did the full transmission using 3D facility. According to him the future of ophthalmology is 3D and robotic surgery.

