HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eye hospital holds awareness week on retinoblastoma

Called the white monster, cancer of the eye affects children under the age of three; it is the alteration of red reflex or asymmetrical red reflex or white reflex in the centre of an eye or both eyes

May 15, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sankara Nethralaya launched a retinoblastoma awareness week on Monday. Doctors from various specialities who treat the condition participated in the event.

Retinoblastoma is childhood eye cancer and is termed the white monster in children’s eyes. An alteration of red reflex or asymmetrical red reflex or white reflex in the centre of an eye or both eyes, seen while taking a picture, is an alarming sign of eye cancer called retinoblastoma.

Commonly seen in children aged under three, if identified early, the cure rate is around 90%-95%. Affected children are treated with chemotherapy followed by laser that helps save the eye and sight to some extent.

It is commonly seen in children aged under three. Around 15,000 children suffer from the disease and come in advanced stages when it can spread to the brain and then to other organs leading to loss of life.

Ophthalmologists call for annual eye exams for children and urge children from families with retinoblastoma to undergo genetic evaluation and have follow-up visits regularly for any development of tumours.

Suganeswari Ganesan, who heads the ocular oncology division in Sankara Nethralaya, said there was a steady rise in retinoblasoma every year. In 2022, 250 children with retinoblastoma were identified and treated at the hospital, she said.

At Monday’s event a team of doctors, called the retinoblastoma warriors from various specialities, including ocular oncology, pediatrics, pediatric oncology, interventional radiologist and radiation oncologist, participated.

The aim of the campaign is to support families and spread awareness to detect white reflex early and save life, eyes and sight.

Doctors say white reflex in the eye, squinting, bulging eye or red eye should raise red flag signs.

Related Topics

health / private health care / cancer / opthalmology / hospital and clinic / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.