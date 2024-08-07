GIFT a SubscriptionGift
External Affairs Ministry taking steps to convene India-Sri Lanka JWG meeting, says Annamalai

Published - August 07, 2024 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K. Annamalai

K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said the External Affairs Ministry was taking steps to convene the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting of delegates from External Affairs and Fisheries Ministries of the Government of India and their Sri Lankan counterparts to discuss Tamil Nadu fishermen issue.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Annamalai said, “A total of 273 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024, of whom 204 were released. A total of 61 persons were remanded in judicial custody while eight others were convicted. During our recent meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, we have emphasised on an amicable solution to the fishermen issue. The Minister has promised to convene the Joint Working Group meeting of Indian and Sri Lanka officials to discuss the issue.”

He said the proposed amendments to Waqf Act, 1995, empowers district collectors to resolve land disputes between Waqf Board and other parties. He said the Waqf Board was the third largest land holding entity in India after the Armed Forces and Railways and has nearly 9.4 lakh acres of land in various places.

Mr. Annamalai also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to convene an all-party meeting to examine whether the 3% internal reservation for Arunthathiyars within the Scheduled Caste quota of 18% could be increased. Members of South Indian Fishermen Federation merged their outfit with the BJP in the presence of Mr. Annamalai.

