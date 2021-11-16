‘Extensive damage in Kanniyakumari’

CM orders measures to prevent outbreak of infectious diseases

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited the flood-affected areas in Kanniyakumari district.

“I inspected the areas, and there is an extensive damage. The government will extend all necessary help,” he told The Hindu.

The Chief Minister first inspected a breach on the banks of Periyakulam at Thovalai and looked in on 75 persons kept at a marriage hall.

He was accompanied by Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Rural Development Minister K.R. Periyakaruppan and Information Technology Minister Manoj Thangaraj.

Subsequently, he inspected the Therykal canal, which was damaged in the flood. He handed over a cheque for ₹4 lakh to the family of Baskaran, who was washed away in the current.

At a review meeting, he advised Collector M. Arvind and other officials to take measures to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases and water stagnation and ensure the availability of food and other amenities.

Mr. Stalin also underscored the need to find a permanent solution to prevent water stagnation during the monsoon in the Municipal Corporation areas.

At Melancode, he met banana farmers whose crops were damaged in the rain. At Padmanabhapuram, he inspected the breach in the Puthanar canal and urged officials to complete restoration as early as possible.