Tamil NaduCHENNAI 25 July 2020 00:48 IST
Extension of time for uploading certificates
Updated: 25 July 2020 00:48 IST
The State government has announced that students applying for arts and science courses can upload their certificates from August 1 to 10 at www.tngasa.in
The School Education Department began issuing statement of marks online on Friday and many requested for time to upload certificates for applying to colleges. Opening of online applications for Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science College admissions started on July 20 and the last date is July 31.
