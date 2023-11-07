HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Extension granted for omni buses registered in other States to re-register in T.N.

A press release said the deadline has been extended from November 30 to December 16

November 07, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only

The deadline given to omni buses that are registered with with other States but plying in Tamil Nadu, to re-register here, has been extended to December 16.

For quite some time, there have been complaints regarding omnibuses operating in violation of the rules in the State. Many vehicles, registered as tourist vehicles in other States were plying with non-tourist passengers in Tamil Nadu, thereby causing loss of revenue to the State, according to a press release. As this is a festive season, there were also many complaints about these vehicles over-charging passengers.

ALSO READ
Omni buses cannot fix and collect fare from individual passengers, ruled Madras High Court in 2016 but matter now in SC

Following this, on September 27, October 18 and October 19, consultation meetings were held by the Transport Commissioner with the Omni Bus Associations and owners and special inspection committees were formed across the State and checks conducted. Based on this, 125 omnibus buses were seized. Of these, more than 85 vehicles were registered in other States, the release said.

Many vehicles have made it into a routine to pay their taxes only after they are caught and fined by the authorities during checks, the press release said. It was found that 652 vehicles registered in other States are plying in Tamil Nadu and because of these vehicles, the government is incurring a loss of ₹28.16 crore per year. After discussions, it was decided that before November 30, all such vehicles must re-register here in Tamil Nadu.

On November 6, following discussions held by the Transport Commissioner with the Omni Bus Owners Association, it was decided that deadline for re-registering the vehicles will be extended from November 30 to December 16.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / taxes and duties / road transport / transport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.