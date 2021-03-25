When Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj and expenditure observer for the Vilaathikulam Assembly segment Kundan Yadav were travelling near Pudur, they spotted an elderly couple lying in a pool of blood. They had sustained injuries after a speeding minibus hit their motorcycle. Dr. Raj, a physician, got down from his vehicle and washed their wounds with water. As the woman was unconscious, Mr. Yadav took them to the nearest government hospital. The Collector and the expenditure observer followed-up the case on Wednesday. The couple are stable now.
Extending a helping hand
P. Sudakar
Thoothukudi,
March 25, 2021 01:14 IST
