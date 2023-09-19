HamberMenu
Extend reservation to OBC women too: Ramadoss

September 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
PMK founder S. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Tuesday said that the 33% reservation for women should be extended to those in Other Backward Classes too.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss, while welcoming the Centre’s decision to introduce the Bill, said that social justice can be served only if it is also extended to OBC women.

“If this appeal is not accepted, the majority of the OBC women will not have adequate representation in State Assembly and Parliament. If it is not doable immediately, the Bill has to be amended in the next possible instance. The Centre must assure the people of India about the amendment,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that 33% reservation should be a starting point and it should be increased proportional to their population in State Assemblies and Parliament.

