‘Extend moratorium for three more months’

CHENNAI

26 August 2020 00:35 IST

The Union government should ensure that moratorium on repayment of all loans, taken by micro, medium and small enterprises, be extended for three more months beyond the period of restoration of normality, according to V. Aravind, former president of manufacturers’ association in the SIDCO industrial estate, Vriddhachalam.

In his representation addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the industrialist suggested that the provision of fresh loans be made to boost industrial activity. While doing so, appraisals should not be based on sales during the period of lockdown. Mr. Aravind has also written to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, seeking waiver of rent and other related charges for industrial units located on industrial estates on a rental basis.

