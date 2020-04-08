Extend lockdown for three more weeks: Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK youthwing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend the 21- day lockdown by three more weeks from April 15 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a letter to Mr. Modi, he said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should conduct intensive studies on the spread of the disease for future action.

“The lockdown should be extended initially for two weeks plus an added week or till plateauing of number of cases and deaths, whichever is earlier. Doctors should be made to feel safe and secure. PPEs should be provided to all of them immediately. Also, monetary incentive package should be given to them to boost their morale,” said Mr. Anbumani.

He added that farmers should be given ₹5000 as immediate compensation and relief and exceptions should be made for farming activities during the lockdown.

“BPL families should be given ₹1000 and a pack of essentials such as rice, dal, salt, cooking oil and sugar etc. Migrant labourers in each State should be put up in government schools, colleges, indoor stadiums and food and proper sanitation facilities should be provided to them,” said Mr. Anbumani.

He appealed to Mr. Modi to waive the interest component in bank loans.