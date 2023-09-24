Extend benefits of Urimai Thittam to all women in T.N.: Ramadoss

September 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday said that the denial of dole under the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam to almost 57 lakh applicants had caused deep resentment and urged the State government to extend the benefits of the scheme to all women.

In a statement, he said besides the denial of the scheme to a large section of women, those who chose to appeal against the rejection of their application were being disrespected. “The Tamil Nadu government has announced that appeals against rejection can be made in the Revenue Divisional Office. Appeals are also being received in special camps and e-sevai centres from September 18. However, the women are being disrespected and facing issues in using technology...,” he said.

He said there were allegations that the applications of women who were poor had been rejected, but applications of those who owned properties had been accepted.

“In the past, we learnt that denying [benefits of] a scheme to a particular woman while accepting the application of an another woman who belongs to the same social and economic status as the former causes resentment,” Mr. Ramadoss said.

He said the scheme’s basic principle was based on universal basic income. “Even in the DMK’s manifesto, it is clear that this scheme will be applicable to all women. There was no mention of any conditions,” he added.

Meanwhile, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to hold talks with representatives of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and address their demand to reduce power tariffs. “The State government hopes to achieve a $1-trillion economy and for this, the MSMEs have to grow. When Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat provide subsidy for power, it is not right for Tamil Nadu to increase power tariffs directly and indirectly..,” he said.

