Extend all aid to rain-affected people in Madurai, Stalin tells Ministers, Collector

Published - October 25, 2024 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As heavy rains pounded Madurai on Friday afternoon, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took stock of the situation and reviewed the relief measures being undertaken by various government agencies.

Mr. Stalin spoke to Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha over the phone and enquired about the relief measures undertaken, an official release said.

The CM also instructed Ministers P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan to undertake relief measures swiftly and extend all aid to the affected people, it said.

