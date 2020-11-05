Tamil Nadu

‘Extend 7.5 % quota to aided school students’

MADURAI Days after the Governor gave assent to the Bill on implementing 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students who had cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, a mention was made before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to extend the benefit to students of government aided schools too.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi agreed to hear the petition next week after advocate Pinaygash made a mention before the court seeking a direction to the State government to extend the benefit of the 7.5% horizontal reservation to the government-aided school students.

He said the State should not have excluded the children studying in government-aided schools. Most of these students were from humble backgrounds and aspired to achieve great heights in the medical field.

Therefore, the benefit of the 7.5% horizontal reservation ought to be extended to the government-aided school students, Mr. Pinaygash added.

