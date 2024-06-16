ADVERTISEMENT

Expression of interest invited from NGOs to run residential schools

Updated - June 16, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Published - June 16, 2024 10:53 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to run six residential schools for out-of-school girls in Kallakurichi district.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya is located at Pukkiravari and Periyasiruvathur in Kallakurichi block; Mudiyanur and Pallakacheri in Thiyagadurgam block; and Sendanadu and Thirunavalur in Thirunavalur block.

The NGOs must fulfil the following conditions for application eligibility — the organisation must have not less than three years’ experience in the education of out-of-school children; must be registered under the Societies Act/Trusts Act; must not have been blacklisted by the Union government; must have secured exemption under 80G or 12 AA; must have been audited for the last three years; must have filed tax returns for the last three years; and must not have come under scanner over any complaints.

The applying NGOs must be registered with https://ngodarpan.gov.in.

The filled-in applications must be submitted to the office of the Chief Educational Officer in Kallakurichi on or before June 24.

