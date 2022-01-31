Expose ‘destructive politics’ of BJP, Stalin tells partymen

CHENNAI

31 January 2022 01:02 IST

‘Work tirelessly in local bodies poll’

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday called upon his party cadre to expose the “destructive politics” of the BJP, which he said was in a hurry to gain political mileage by sowing seeds of communalism in the minds of the people of a peaceful and harmonious Tamil Nadu.

“Explain to the people of Tamil Nadu that the alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK is against the interest of the people. Remind them they [people] have never allowed a space for communal politics in the past,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the DMK government’s Dravidian model of development, which included social justice, self-respect, communal harmony without caste differences and integrated development, was the conduct certificate for the party in the urban local bodies election. “Work tirelessly to harvest the yield of good governance in the elections,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the DMK won the rural local body election even when the AIADMK was in power, Mr. Stalin said people had retained the faith in the party.

Nation-wide attention

According to him, the achievements of the DMK government in the last eight months had drawn attention across the country, and the achievements would be complete only after extending them to all levels of the local bodies.

“We have to field candidates who are capable of achieving the mission. Priority should be given to candidates committed to party principles and growth and those who never projected their personal interest. Tickets should not be given to candidates against whom cases have been filed till they come clean legally,” the Chief Minister said.