Expo to mark world sexual health day, stem cell awareness day

A five-day exhibition was inaugurated at Kamaraj Men’s Specialty Hospital here on Wednesday to mark World Sexual Health Day and Stem Cell Awareness Day. The exhibition was jointly organised with Akash Infertility Treatment Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our aim is to bring medical science, modern treatment methods, discoveries and correct lifestyle to people from all walks of life,” said T. Kamaraj, founder of the hospital. “For the past 20 years we have been observing September 4 as World Sexual Health Day. The aim is to prevent sexual abuse, raise awareness about violation of sexual rights, and to promote physical sexual health,” he said.

The theme for the year is positive relationship. The exhibition was inaugurated by South Chennai Member of Parliament T. Sumathy. On the occasion, a book written by Dr. Kamaraj was released. Jayarani Kamaraj, obstetrician, spoke on the various methods used to treat infertility and the importance of stem cell therapy in treatment modalities.

Admission to the exhibition, that will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., is free. Those requiring consultation will be offered for free, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.