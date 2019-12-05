Explosion in Sudan: Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for the early identification of those missing following an explosion in Sudan, and ensuring medical aid for Tamils affected by the incident.
Three from T.N.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said that among the Indian nationals affected by the explosion were three persons from Tamil Nadu.
“They are missing, and another three have been admitted to the local hospital,” he said.
The Chief Minister suggested that the Embassy of India in Khartoum be directed to provide updated information on the affected persons immediately, so that the distressed families back home could get clear-cut information about their loved ones.
