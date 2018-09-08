Three dead, two injured in blast at fireworks unit near Sivakasi

Three persons were killed and three others were injured in an explosion at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

According to police, a blast occurred at a factory belonging to Krishnasamy Industries at Kakkivadanpatti near Sivakasi.

The victims, who were workers at the factory, have been identified as A. Krishnan (43), G. Mariappan (35) and M. Pandiyarajan (43).

While, Mr. Krishnan and Mr. Mariappan died on the spot, Mr. Pandiyarajan succumbed to the burn injuries at the Government Hospital in Sivakasi, where he was admitted.

The injured, M. Ponnusamy (50) and and M. Devi (37), are being treated at the Government Hospital. Mr. Ponnusamy is said to be critical.

The incident is said to have occurred at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday, when workers were filling chemicals into the fireworks at the mixing room.

A police official supervising the rescue operation said that preliminary investigations suggest friction and rising heat levels to be the cause of the explosion.

PTI adds:

1 dead in blast at illegal cracker unit in Salem district

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man died and two others were injured in an explosion at an illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit near Athur in Salem, police said.

The three were engaged in manufacturing the crackers when the incident occurred, police said, adding that the unit was being run illegally.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, they said.