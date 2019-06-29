Explosion at Cordite factory in Aravankadu; 3 injured

Three persons sustained serious burn injuries after an explosion occurred at the production line of the Cordite factory in Aravankadu, Coonoor, late on Friday.

Louis M. Xaxa, public relations officer of the armaments factory, said that the incident occurred in building number 747, at a hydraulic press in Bay number 13 of the factory. The explosion and resulting fire caused injuries to three persons, identified as B. Prabhu Robinson, Suraj Kumar and Sarghunath Murthy. While Suraj Kumar is from Bihar, the two others are from Tamil Nadu, Mr. Xaxa confirmed.

The three men were working along the production line manufacturing Bi-Modicular Charge System (BMCS) – a missile propellant, officials confirmed.

Of the three, Suraj Kumar was the most seriously injured, suffering 60% burns, officials said, adding that he had been admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. The two others suffered around 30% burns, they added. They are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital within the facility.

“We are conducting investigations into the cause of the explosion and fire, and will identify it soon,” the spokesperson added.