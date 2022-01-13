After joint initiative with GUCCI, WIA is preparing to hand over policy recommendations and strategy for climate action to the government

With a focus on climate change and gender, the Women’s Indian Association (WIA) has partnered with the Gender Into Urban Climate Change Initiative (GUCCI), and has been working on exploring the gender and social aspects of climate policies over the last two years. With their partnership on the project coming to an end next month, WIA is preparing to hand over their policy recommendations and strategy for climate action to the government.

“While we are quick to speak about climate change and jump into relief work once natural disasters occur, there should be a lot more conversation both nationally and at the State level about climate policies in the long run. Gender and climate change in particular needs special attention - women and other vulnerable groups are severely affected during such events,” said Padma Venkatraman, President, WIA.

The core of the project, WIA said, is the deeper examination and analysis of the existing State-level and national-level climate change policies through the gender lens. As part of their project with GUCCI, Ms. Padma said they carried out several awareness campaigns and training programmes for women belonging to different sections in the city. Stakeholder workshops with government officials, NGOs and academicians to discuss climate action policies for gender sensitivity were also held.

“An area of special focus for us was working with the women from the fishing community, who reside near the Marina Loop Road in Chennai, for over four months. We engaged with them on sea safety, hygiene, sanitation and climate change, and also conducted waste management and skill training programmes. They were also encouraged to form self-help groups,” Ms. Padma said. Greening initiatives such as tree planting and cultivating vegetable gardens were carried out, and the local community hall was equipped with solar panels. To help the women have a steady source of income when it is not the fishing season, they were guided on selling seafood pickles and fish manure.

Based on the inputs received throughout the course of the project, policy recommendations will be prepared and handed over to the government.

“The focus was on bringing the community together and working on adapting and mitigating the effects of climate change. Our efforts to build climate resilience in the city and sensitize the public on the gender dimensions of climate change will continue post the completion of the project,” Ms. Padma added.